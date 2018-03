Desmienten que Osmel Sousa sea el nuevo encargado de la organización Miss Brasil

Is Osmel Sousa @zardelabelleza taking over the production and preparation of Miss Brazil? The answer is: fake news! Representatives of @missbrasilbeemotion (Brazil Universe) and @missbrasiloficial (Brazil World), the two major beauty contests in the country, have denied it. Osmel is currently in Brazil, this is true! But to enjoy carnival, as he has done plenty of times in the past. Be careful with fake news people love to make up and spread in the internet ;)

A post shared by Global Beauties (@officialglobalbeauties) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:39am PST