¡Súper enamorada! Jennifer López le dedicó una palabras de amor a su “macho”

La cantante Jennifer López le dedicó unas líneas de amor a Alex Rodríguez por su segundo aniversario como novios.
Junto a una fotografía de los dos, Jennifer escribió un texto de amor dedicado a Alex, a quien identificó como su “macho”.
“Dos años de risa. Dos años de diversión, de aventura. De entusiasmo de crecer y aprender.
De la verdadera amistad ¡Y tanto amor!”, así comienza el mensaje.
Y continúa: “Haces de mi mundo un lugar más hermoso, seguro y estable … En medio de nuestra vida siempre cambiante y en constante movimiento … me haces sentir como un adolescente empezando de nuevo”.
“Cada vez que pienso ¿has encontrado, me sorprendes en las formas más maravillosas que me recuerdan lo bendecida que soy por haberte encontrado ahora en este momento… Nuestro tiempo… Te Amo Macho”, concluyó.
View this post on Instagram
Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years
Caraota Digital