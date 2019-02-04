    • Espectáculos

    ¡Súper enamorada! Jennifer López le dedicó una palabras de amor a su “macho”

    4 febrero, 2019 · Por Edgar Bolívar
    La cantante Jennifer López le dedicó unas líneas de amor a Alex Rodríguez por su segundo aniversario como novios.

    Junto a una fotografía de los dos, Jennifer escribió un texto de amor dedicado a Alex, a quien identificó como su “macho”.

    “Dos años de risa.  Dos años de diversión, de aventura. De entusiasmo de crecer y aprender.
    De la verdadera amistad ¡Y tanto amor!”, así comienza el mensaje.

    Y continúa: “Haces de mi mundo un lugar más hermoso, seguro y estable … En medio de nuestra vida siempre cambiante y en constante movimiento … me haces sentir como un adolescente empezando de nuevo”.

    “Cada vez que pienso ¿has encontrado, me sorprendes en las formas más maravillosas que me recuerdan lo bendecida que soy por haberte encontrado ahora en este momento… Nuestro tiempo… Te Amo Macho”, concluyó.

