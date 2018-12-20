Trump anuncia la salida de Mattis del Departamento de Defensa de EEUU

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este jueves 20 de diciembre, que el secretario de Defensa, el general James Mattis, abandonará el cargo a finales de febrero.

“El general Jim Mattis se retirará, con distinción, a finales de febrero, tras haber servido en mi Administración como secretario de Defensa en los últimos dos años”, dijo Trump en Twitter.

El presidente hizo este anuncio después de que EE.UU. informara ayer de la retirada de las tropas estadounidense de Siria.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018