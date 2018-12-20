    • Mundo

    Trump anuncia la salida de Mattis del Departamento de Defensa de EEUU

    20 diciembre, 2018 · Por Arianna Romero
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este jueves 20 de diciembre, que el secretario de Defensa, el general James Mattis, abandonará el cargo a finales de febrero.

    “El general Jim Mattis se retirará, con distinción, a finales de febrero, tras haber servido en mi Administración como secretario de Defensa en los últimos dos años”, dijo Trump en Twitter.

    El presidente hizo este anuncio después de que EE.UU. informara ayer de la retirada de las tropas estadounidense de Siria.

    EFE

