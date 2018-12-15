La chica del tiempo del canal Fox se quitó la vida

La presentadora de televisión Jessica Starr se suicidó a los 35 años, esto lo confirmó el canal de noticias Fox 2 Detroit en donde laboraba: estaba casada y tenía dos hijos. Sus compañeros lamentaron su muerte, publica Infobae.

Su colega Amy Andrews, quien trabaja como presentadora de Fox 2, rindió homenaje en Twitter, y dijo: “Nuestros corazones están rotos. Anoche nos informaron que nuestra Jessica Starr se quitó la vida”.

Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here are in shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. https://t.co/hK31DaPwp0

— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 13, 2018