    La chica del tiempo del canal Fox se quitó la vida

    15 diciembre, 2018 · Por Elio Bolivar
    La presentadora de televisión Jessica Starr se suicidó a los 35 años, esto lo confirmó el canal de noticias Fox 2 Detroit en donde laboraba: estaba casada y tenía dos hijos. Sus compañeros lamentaron   su muerte, publica Infobae.

    Su colega Amy Andrews, quien trabaja como presentadora de Fox 2, rindió homenaje en Twitter, y dijo: “Nuestros corazones están rotos. Anoche nos informaron que nuestra Jessica Starr se quitó la vida”.

