Aeropuerto de Londres detuvo sus operaciones por sobrevuelo de drones

El aeropuerto Gatwick, en Londres, detuvo momentáneamente sus operaciones este miércoles debido a la presencia de dos drones en las adyacencias de las instalaciones.

Todos los despegues fueron suspendidos hace una hora, y helicópteros del servicio policial del aire de Inglaterra buscan los drones que sobrevolaban en el espacio aéreo restringido. Los aviones que debían aterrizar en el aeropuerto fueron desviados a otros aeródromos dentro de Reino Unido, así lo informó el diario Daily Mail.

Los pasajeros han terminado, debido a la irrupción de las operaciones, en diversos aeropuertos en Europa. Britsh Airways se disculpó con los usuarios por los inconvenientes causados, alegando la importancia de la seguridad de los viajeros.

#GatwickAirport

BREAKING: All inbound flights to #London #Gatwick are currently holding and there are no departures.

There are reports of a drone in the vicinity of the runway. Some aircraft in the hold pattern are opting to divert to alternative airports. @FlightAlerts_ pic.twitter.com/DL1jgoEEAM

