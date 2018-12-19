Aeropuerto de Londres detuvo sus operaciones por sobrevuelo de drones

El aeropuerto Gatwick, en Londres, detuvo momentáneamente sus operaciones este miércoles debido a la presencia de dos drones en las adyacencias de las instalaciones.
Todos los despegues fueron suspendidos hace una hora, y helicópteros del servicio policial del aire de Inglaterra buscan los drones que sobrevolaban en el espacio aéreo restringido. Los aviones que debían aterrizar en el aeropuerto fueron desviados a otros aeródromos dentro de Reino Unido, así lo informó el diario Daily Mail.
Los pasajeros han terminado, debido a la irrupción de las operaciones, en diversos aeropuertos en Europa. Britsh Airways se disculpó con los usuarios por los inconvenientes causados, alegando la importancia de la seguridad de los viajeros.
BREAKING: All inbound flights to #London #Gatwick are currently holding and there are no departures.
There are reports of a drone in the vicinity of the runway. Some aircraft in the hold pattern are opting to divert to alternative airports. @FlightAlerts_ pic.twitter.com/DL1jgoEEAM
— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 19, 2018
All inbound flights remain on hold.
All departures are currently suspended. @NPAShq is searching for the sighted drone. @GatwickAirportH @GatwickPolice
Image: @KateGleeson1 pic.twitter.com/81WilQ7hUo
— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 19, 2018
UPDATE: Inbound flights running low on fuel are being diverted to other UK airports due to an ongoing incident at Gatwick Airport with a reported drone being flown in a restricted area. pic.twitter.com/ko9fQg4lNR
— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 19, 2018
UPDATE: It has been confirmed by @GatwickAirportH that there are currently TWO drones flying near to the runway within a restricted area. pic.twitter.com/FJ3LYGixb0
— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 19, 2018
