    • Mundo

    Aeropuerto de Londres detuvo sus operaciones por sobrevuelo de drones

    19 diciembre, 2018 · Por Arianna Romero
    Enviar por Whatsapp · Imprimir · Enviar por Email

    El aeropuerto Gatwick, en Londres, detuvo momentáneamente sus operaciones este miércoles debido a la presencia de dos drones en las adyacencias de las instalaciones.

    Todos los despegues fueron suspendidos hace una hora, y helicópteros del servicio policial del aire de Inglaterra buscan los drones que sobrevolaban en el espacio aéreo restringido. Los aviones que debían aterrizar en el aeropuerto fueron desviados a otros aeródromos dentro de Reino Unido, así lo informó el diario Daily Mail.

    Los pasajeros han terminado, debido a la irrupción de las operaciones, en diversos aeropuertos en Europa. Britsh Airways se disculpó con los usuarios por los inconvenientes causados, alegando la importancia de la seguridad de los viajeros.

    El Nacional

    Recibe noticias al instante, donde te encuentres, y directo a tu celular a través de nuestro canal en Telegram: https://t.me/DiarioContraste

    Loading...

    Lea también

    TU OPINIÓN VALE...