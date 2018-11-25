    • Mundo, Titulares

    Más de 70 heridos dejó sismo de magnitud 6,3 en la frontera de Irán e Irak #25Nov

    25 noviembre, 2018 · Por Solemir Navarro
    Enviar por Whatsapp · Imprimir · Enviar por Email

    Este domingo se registró un fuerte sismo de magnitud 6,3  a las 16:37 UTC las zonas fronterizas entre Irán e Irak, informa el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo (EMSC, por sus siglas en inglés). Según informes preliminares, al menos 70 personas han resultado heridas. De momento se desconoce de daños materiales y víctimas.

    Según el EMSC, el movimiento telúrico ha tenido su foco a 163 kilómetros al noreste de Bagdad, la capital de Irak. Por su parte, el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés) sitúa el foco del temblor a 20 kilómetros al sudoeste de la ciudad iraní de Sarpol-e Zahab y a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros.

    RT Español

    Recibe noticias al instante, donde te encuentres, y directo a tu celular a través de nuestro canal en Telegram: https://t.me/DiarioContraste

    Loading...

    Lea también

    TU OPINIÓN VALE...