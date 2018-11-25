Más de 70 heridos dejó sismo de magnitud 6,3 en la frontera de Irán e Irak #25Nov

Este domingo se registró un fuerte sismo de magnitud 6,3 a las 16:37 UTC las zonas fronterizas entre Irán e Irak, informa el Centro Sismológico Euromediterráneo (EMSC, por sus siglas en inglés). Según informes preliminares, al menos 70 personas han resultado heridas. De momento se desconoce de daños materiales y víctimas.

Según el EMSC, el movimiento telúrico ha tenido su foco a 163 kilómetros al noreste de Bagdad, la capital de Irak. Por su parte, el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés) sitúa el foco del temblor a 20 kilómetros al sudoeste de la ciudad iraní de Sarpol-e Zahab y a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros.

Many videos from Snapchat from Baghdad showing the power of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the Iran Iraq border just now… scary stuff. #earthquake #earthquakeiran #earthquakeiraq #earthquakeiraniraq pic.twitter.com/1S0GHQVsCb — Mikey 🇷🇴 (@MambaMike13) November 25, 2018

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border forces people to flee their homes in the Kurdistan Region's Garmiyan region. Some report the tremor was felt in the capital Erbil. #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/ueVNL0D505 — Karzan Sulaivany (@KarzanSulaivany) November 25, 2018

