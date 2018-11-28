Becky G anuncia el lanzamiento de su línea de maquillaje (Foto)

View this post on Instagram

I am so excited to announce my new collaboration with @colourpopcosmetics!!!!!! 💋💄☺️ I’ve had to keep this HUGE secret for soooo long and I can FINALLY share it with you guys!! The #SALVAJE collection will be AVAILABLE DECEMBER 5TH!!! This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I can’t even believe it’s really happening!! 😩 “Salvaje” in Spanish translates as “Savage” in English and this collection is all of that and more! I’m OBSESSED with every single item and I can’t wait to reveal more about each one! The collection is inspired by my strong Latin roots, something I’m obviously SO proud of and I absolutely wanted to focus on that for this collection. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 OHHH and this is the first time EVER that @colourpopcosmetics is doing a collaboration with a music artist!!! 🙏🏽 All of this makeup is something I could literally wear everyday and I can’t wait for you to try them!! Stay tuned for more updates coming this week! Love you ❤️ #BeckyGxColourPop