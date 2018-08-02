ONG: Régimen Socialista  hundió al pueblo de Venezuela en la pobreza energética

El Director del Centro Internacional para los Derechos Humanos, Justicia y Libertad Capitulo Venezuela Miguel Méndez Fabbiani, activista y defensor internacional de los Derechos Humanos, Económicos, Civiles y Sociales denunció a los medios de comunicación nacionales e internacionales la incapacidad manifiesta, ineficiencia agravada y corruptela desbocada de la alta cúpula del régimen Venezolano en la gestión del sistema Eléctrico Nacional además responsabiliza directamente al Ministro del Poder Popular para la Energía Eléctrica Luis Motta Domínguez por el apagón sufrido en diversos estados del país.

“El régimen dictatorial ha depositado a los ciudadanos Venezolanos en la más desastrosa pobreza energética. El Ministro de Energía Eléctrica de Venezuela ha comprometido gravemente la soberanía, seguridad y confiabilidad del suministro eléctrico Venezolano. La calidad del servicio y el acceso democrático a la energía eléctrica se han visto truncados por la funesta administración de una retreta de oficiales y burócratas corruptos dedicados a saquear de manera inclemente el erario público. El ejercicio del Sr. Motta Domínguez como Ministro del Poder Popular para la Energía Eléctrica es catastrófico, en cuanto en vez de incrementar la calidad del servicio eléctrico, por el contrario ha disminuido sustancialmente la generación y distribución del flujo eléctrico nacional a los venezolanos más humildes.

Su mala praxis burocrática ha mermado significativamente la calidad del servicio eléctrico nacional, ha depauperado la repartición eléctrica a los usuarios finales y ha colocado en serio riesgo la capacidad instalada de la infraestructura eléctrica en Venezuela. El Ministro Luis Motta Domínguez debe asumir definitivamente la entera responsabilidad del colapso general del servicio eléctrico del país. Asuma su responsabilidad reconociendo que usted no puede con la responsabilidad que le asignaron, de no hacerlo a tiempo niños, jóvenes mujeres y ancianos morirán en lo sucesivo por su inverosímil negligencia. El incumplimiento flagrante del mandato ejecutivo del Ministro evidencia el estruendoso fracaso gubernamental que anuncia su poquedad gerencial y demuestra la incapacidad manifiesta y la corruptela desenfrenada de la alta cúpula del régimen venezolano, que depositaron a la humilde población general en la más grave problemática de los servicios públicos en Venezuela de toda su historia republicana.”

El activista internacional del Centro Internacional para los Derechos Humanos, Justicia y Libertad Miguel Méndez Fabbiani enmarcó el uso, goce y disfrute del servicio eléctrico domestico como derecho inalienable a la condición humana:

“La transversalidad del Derecho Internacional Humanitario en las Constituciones Nacionales contemplan ya en muchos países la obligatoriedad por parte de los gobiernos de impulsar, promover, incluir y gestionar adecuadamente la energía como un derecho humano inherente al ciudadano. En la Asamblea General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas se aprobó el 25 de septiembre del 2015 los objetivos de desarrollo sostenible, en el Objetivo número 7 se compromete la Asamblea a cumplir para el año 2030: “Garantizar el acceso a una energía asequible, segura, sostenible y moderna para todos”. Se debe incluir en una nueva Constitución Venezolana resultante de un nuevo gobierno, a la energía como un Derecho Humano irrenunciable, intransferible, personal y propio. Este es un concepto intrínsecamente vinculado a los otros derechos naturales que ya se tipifican en la Legislación Internacional Humanitaria. El régimen venezolano no está en capacidad alguna de garantizar otro derecho humano, sino inicia avalando el más elemental derecho al flujo de la energía eléctrica. La energía eléctrica debería ser internacional y constitucionalmente un derecho humano por sí solo.”

Miguel Méndez Fabbiani seguidamente relató los hechos acaecidos con motivo del masivo apagón sufrido a todo lo largo de la región central del país sudamericano que afectó a millones de venezolanos:

“La ciudad de Caracas capital de Venezuela experimentó el día 31 de julio del presenta año, un pandemónium general cuando el 80% de la región central del país se quedo súbitamente sin suministro eléctrico por la ineficiencia y corruptela del régimen que gobierna Venezuela: Millones de niños a oscuras en las aulas de clases, estudiantes en las unidades educativas y universidades paralizados, niños temerosos en los orfanatos, conductores detenidos en inoperantes semáforos , pensionados de la tercera edad ofuscados en las filas del sistema bancario nacional, decenas de millones de usuarios de la telefonía móvil incomunicados, cientos de miles de ciudadanos caminando por las calles debido a la interrupción del servicio de transporte subterráneo de la ciudad de Caracas, decenas de miles de intervenciones quirúrgicas impedidas en los hospitales generales de diversas capitales del estado, pacientes de los hospitales locales desalojados por la fuerza en medio del pánico general, centenas de personas atrapadas en ascensores de instituciones públicas y residencias privadas, centenas de miles de locales comerciales clausurando apuradamente temerosos de un saqueo popular, comerciantes a oscuras e imposibilitados de expender mercancía, decenas de miles de pasajeros en los aeropuertos de la región central incapacitados y retrasados en la más absoluta oscuridad, caos generalizado en el sistema de transporte público nacional en las calles de Caracas, ríos humanos inundaron calles y aceras intentando regresas a sus hogares bajo el riego inclemente de la lluvia caraqueña. Este fue el cuadro apocalíptico padecido por los ciudadanos Venezolanos luego de 20 años de una doctrina económica socialista, anacrónica e inhumana aplicada a los servicios públicos de la nación. Es inevitable que surja la comparación del otrora eficiente y continua compañía particular “Electricidad de Caracas” cuando se encontraba enteramente en manos privadas.”

Instagram: @centrointerddhh

Twitter: @centrointerddhh

Facebook: Centro Internacional para los Derechos Humanos, Justicia y Libertad

NGO: Socialist Regime plunged the people of Venezuela into energy poverty.

The Director of the International Center for Human Rights, Justice and Freedom Chapter Venezuela Miguel Méndez Fabbiani, activist and international defender of Human, Economic, Civil and Social Rights denounced the national and international media for the manifest incapacity, aggravated inefficiency and corruption Runaway from the top dome of the Venezuelan regime in the management of the National Electric System also directly blames the Minister of Popular Power for Electric Power Luis Motta Dominguez for the blackout suffered in various states of the country.

“The dictatorial regime has deposited Venezuelan citizens in the most disastrous energy poverty. The Minister of Electric Power of Venezuela has seriously compromised the sovereignty, security and reliability of the Venezuelan electricity supply. The quality of the service and the democratic access to electric power have been cut short by the dismal administration of a retreat of corrupt officials and bureaucrats dedicated to looting the public treasury inclemently. The exercise of Mr. Motta Domínguez as Minister of Popular Power for Electric Power is catastrophic, insofar as instead of increasing the quality of the electric service, on the contrary, the generation and distribution of the national electric flow to the most humble Venezuelans has diminished substantially .

Its bureaucratic malpractice has significantly reduced the quality of the national electricity service, has made the electric distribution to the end users and has placed the installed capacity of the electrical infrastructure in Venezuela at serious risk. Minister Luis Motta Domínguez must assume definitive responsibility for the general collapse of the country’s electricity service. Assume your responsibility recognizing that you can not with the responsibility assigned to you, if you do not do it on time, children, young women and old people will die in the future due to their improbable negligence. The flagrant breach of the executive mandate of the Minister evidences the thunderous governmental failure that announces his managerial weakness and demonstrates the manifest incapacity and the unrestrained corruption of the high dome of the Venezuelan regime, which deposited the humble general population in the most serious problems of the services public in Venezuela of its entire republican history. ”

The international activist of the International Center for Human Rights, Justice and Freedom Miguel Méndez Fabbiani framed the use, enjoyment and enjoyment of domestic electrical service as an inalienable right to the human condition:

“The mainstreaming of International Humanitarian Law in the National Constitutions already contemplate in many countries the obligation on the part of governments to promote, promote, include and properly manage energy as a human right inherent to the citizen. In the General Assembly of the United Nations, the objectives of sustainable development were approved on September 25, 2015, in Objective number 7 the Assembly is committed to comply by the year 2030: “Guarantee access to affordable energy, safe, sustainable and modern for everyone. ” It should be included in a new Venezuelan Constitution resulting from a new government, to energy as an inalienable, non-transferable, personal and personal Human Right. This is a concept intrinsically linked to the other natural rights that are already typified in the International Humanitarian Legislation. The Venezuelan regime is not in any capacity to guarantee another human right, but begins by endorsing the most elementary right to the flow of electric power. Electricity should be international and constitutionally a human right on its own. ”

Miguel Méndez Fabbiani then recounted the events that occurred due to the massive blackout suffered throughout the central region of the South American country that affected millions of Venezuelans:

“The city of Caracas capital of Venezuela experienced on July 31 of this year, a general pandemonium when 80% of the central region of the country suddenly lost power because of the inefficiency and corruption of the regime that governs Venezuela: Millions of children in the dark in classrooms, students in educational units and universities paralyzed, fearful children in orphanages, drivers arrested in inoperable traffic lights, pensioners of the third age obfuscated in the ranks of the national banking system, tens of millions of users of the mobile telephony incommunicado, hundreds of thousands of citizens walking the streets due to the interruption of the underground transport service of the city of Caracas, tens of thousands of surgical interventions prevented in the general hospitals of ersas capitals of the state, patients of local hospitals forcibly evicted in the midst of general panic, hundreds of people trapped in elevators of public institutions and private residences, hundreds of thousands of commercial premises closing hurriedly fearful of a popular looting, merchants in the dark and unable to sell merchandise, tens of thousands of passengers in the airports of the central region incapacitated and delayed in absolute darkness, generalized chaos in the national public transport system in the streets of Caracas, human rivers flooded streets and sidewalks trying to return to their homes under the inclement irrigation of the Caracas rain. This was the apocalyptic picture suffered by the Venezuelan citizens after 20 years of a socialist, anachronistic and inhuman economic doctrine applied to the public services of the nation. It is inevitable that the comparison of the once efficient and continuous private company “Electricidad de Caracas” will emerge when it was entirely in private hands. ”

Instagram: @centrointerddhh

Twitter: @centrointerddhh

DC / NP