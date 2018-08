Descubren un asombroso híbrido entre ballena y delfín en Hawai

We encountered a very large group (~650 individuals) of melon-headed whales south of Lāna‘i, only the second time we've encountered this species in the Maui Nui area (the first was in our December 2012 project). This group is likely from the Hawaiian Islands population, individuals of which spend most of their time in deep water moving among the islands and into offshore waters. For more information on melon-headed whales in Hawaiian waters check out our website (link in bio). • Photo taken under NMFS Permit #20605 • 📷: @tspesak

