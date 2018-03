Elton John explicó porqué insultó a un fan en plena presentación

Wait for it…. wait for it… this is a legendary moment to catch. Elton John getting upset from a spectator trying to sit on his piano and saying, “F@#% off!” He actually left the stage early! Hope you’re feeling better Elton 🙏🏻💫 .. .. #eltonjohn #vegas #truthbomb #wild #keys #musician #legendary #delano

A post shared by Hart Sawyer (@hartsawyer) on Mar 3, 2018 at 4:16pm PST