Estos artistas enviaron mensaje de solidaridad a las víctimas de Las Vegas

En horas de la noche de este domingo se registró un tiroteo, que dejó al menos 50 muertos y más de 400 heridos, durante un concierto en Las Vergas.

El responsable identificado como Stephen Paddock, disparó a la multitud que se encontraba en el festival de country desde el piso 32 del Hotel Mandalay Bay. Se conoció que éste fue hallado muerto en su carro.

Artistas se han solidarizado con los afectados por la masacre. Entre ellos, Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Sia, Rihanna, entre otros.

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

