Estos artistas enviaron mensaje de solidaridad a las víctimas de Las Vegas

2 octubre, 2017 · Por Solemir Navarro
En horas de la noche de este domingo se registró un tiroteo, que dejó al menos 50 muertos y más de 400 heridos, durante un concierto en Las Vergas.

El responsable identificado como Stephen Paddock, disparó a la multitud que se encontraba en el festival de country desde el piso 32 del Hotel Mandalay Bay. Se conoció que éste fue hallado muerto en su carro.

Artistas se han solidarizado con los afectados por la masacre. Entre ellos, Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Sia, Rihanna, entre otros.

