¡Confirmado! Justin Timberlake actuará en el descanso del Super Bowl 2018

23 octubre, 2017 · Por Solemir Navarro
A través de las redes sociales se conoció que Justin Timberlake actuará en el descanso del Super Bowl 2018

En un vídeo escribió “TENGO el tiempo. El medio tiempo… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight”.

Por su parte, Pepsi confirmó la noticia “Es oficial: @jtimberlake tomará el escenario del #PepsiHalftime durante el #SBLII … Nos veremos el 4 de febrero!”

