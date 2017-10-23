¡Confirmado! Justin Timberlake actuará en el descanso del Super Bowl 2018

A través de las redes sociales se conoció que Justin Timberlake actuará en el descanso del Super Bowl 2018

En un vídeo escribió “TENGO el tiempo. El medio tiempo… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight”.

Por su parte, Pepsi confirmó la noticia “Es oficial: @jtimberlake tomará el escenario del #PepsiHalftime durante el #SBLII … Nos veremos el 4 de febrero!”

It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we’ll see you on Feb 4! pic.twitter.com/7jLgYY38YF

— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) October 23, 2017