Vea la razón por la que Marc Anthony y JLo están de nuevo juntos

PRESS RELEASE: Miami, FL- September 27, 2017 – Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez announce the creation of “SOMOS UNA VOZ” (We Are One Voice), a humanitarian relief initiative and alliance of some of the most relevant figures in the worlds of entertainment, sports and the arts. With over 1 billion social media followers to help raise awareness of, and donations for those in need, the “SOMOS UNA VOZ” alliance is working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need. Alliance members include ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO SANZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ, ALEX SENSATION, BRUNO MARS, CAMILA, CHAYANNE, DADDY YANKEE, ED SHEERAN, EDWARD NORTON, ENRIQUE SANTOS, FAT JOE, FONSECA, GENTE DE ZONA, J BALVIN, JADA PINKETT SMITH, JESSE & JOY, JIMMY SMITS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, JUAN LUIS GUERRA, KANY GARCIA, LIN MANUEL MIRANDA, LUIS FONSI, MALUMA, MAGIC!, MARIO DOMM, MOTIFF, NACHO, NARCISO RODRIGUEZ, NICKY JAM, PAUL SIMON, PITBULL, PRINCE ROYCE, RICKY MARTIN, ROMEO SANTOS, VIN DIESEL AND YANDEL To learn more and donate to the GoFundMe “SOMOS UNA VOZ” campaign, visit: somosunavoz.com Funds will be distributed among the following groups: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for #PuertoRico, with more beneficiaries to come. ABOUT SOMOS UNA VOZ: “SOMOS UNA VOZ” (We Are One Voice) is an alliance of artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power, and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters.

A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:52am PDT