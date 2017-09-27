Vea la razón por la que Marc Anthony y JLo están de nuevo juntos

Los cantantes Marc Anthony y Jennifer López se unieron en una loable labor a la que llamaron Somos una voz, con la cual buscan recaudar fondos para ayudar a las comunidades afectadas por los recientes desastres naturales en México y Puerto Rico.
La expareja anunció este miércoles 27 de septiembre, que la idea es que todos sus amigos famosos movilicen con su influencia en las redes sociales para informar sobre los daños que ocasionaron los terremotos en México y el huracán María en Puerto Rico y promover que se sumen colaboradores para sacar a ambas naciones adelante.
Con esta propuesta los artistas vuelven a dar muestra de su amistad y generosidad, pues la idea que tienen es llegar a mil millones de personas en el mundo que puedan ayudar a reconstruir ambos países, golpeados por un por fenómenos naturales, resaltó Univisíón.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami, FL- September 27, 2017 – Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez announce the creation of “SOMOS UNA VOZ” (We Are One Voice), a humanitarian relief initiative and alliance of some of the most relevant figures in the worlds of entertainment, sports and the arts. With over 1 billion social media followers to help raise awareness of, and donations for those in need, the “SOMOS UNA VOZ” alliance is working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those in need. Alliance members include ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO SANZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ, ALEX SENSATION, BRUNO MARS, CAMILA, CHAYANNE, DADDY YANKEE, ED SHEERAN, EDWARD NORTON, ENRIQUE SANTOS, FAT JOE, FONSECA, GENTE DE ZONA, J BALVIN, JADA PINKETT SMITH, JESSE & JOY, JIMMY SMITS, JOHN LEGUIZAMO, JUAN LUIS GUERRA, KANY GARCIA, LIN MANUEL MIRANDA, LUIS FONSI, MALUMA, MAGIC!, MARIO DOMM, MOTIFF, NACHO, NARCISO RODRIGUEZ, NICKY JAM, PAUL SIMON, PITBULL, PRINCE ROYCE, RICKY MARTIN, ROMEO SANTOS, VIN DIESEL AND YANDEL To learn more and donate to the GoFundMe “SOMOS UNA VOZ” campaign, visit: somosunavoz.com Funds will be distributed among the following groups: American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for #PuertoRico, with more beneficiaries to come. ABOUT SOMOS UNA VOZ: “SOMOS UNA VOZ” (We Are One Voice) is an alliance of artists working together to rush food, shelter, medicine, power, and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters.
DC | Caraota Digital