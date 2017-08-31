Nacional, Titulares

Sismo de magnitud 3.3 se registró al sur de Sucre este #31Ago

31 Agosto, 2017 · Por Solemir Navarro
La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) reportó, este jueves un sismo de magnitud 3.3  en la  escala de Ritcher, y se generó a 34 Km. al sur de Macuro, estado Sucre.

Leer también: Reportan sismo de magnitud 4,6 al norte de Vargas que se sintió en Caracas #30Ago

La fundación indicó que se dio a una profundidad de 4.9 Km.

DC/EN

 

