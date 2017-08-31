Sismo de magnitud 3.3 se registró al sur de Sucre este #31Ago

La Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas (Funvisis) reportó, este jueves un sismo de magnitud 3.3 en la escala de Ritcher, y se generó a 34 Km. al sur de Macuro, estado Sucre.
La fundación indicó que se dio a una profundidad de 4.9 Km.
#Sismo:2017/08/31 8:36 (HLV), Mag. 3.3 Mw, a 34 Km al sur de Macuro (10.378 N,61.884 W), prof. 4.9 Km
