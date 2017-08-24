Embajada de EEUU emite alerta ante ejercicios militares en Venezuela

A través de un comunicado, la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Caracas pide a sus ciudadanos “estar atentos” ante los ejercicios militares que se realizarán este fin de semana en varios estados del país.

Solicitan a los estadounidenses que residen en Venezuela tomar precauciones sobre su seguridad personal y evitar zonas donde se lleven a cabo: “Los ejercicios incluirán a civiles con armas de fuego”, alertaron.

“Se insta a los ciudadanos estadounidenses en Venezuela a mantener un alto nivel de vigilancia y tomar medidas apropiadas para mejorar su seguridad personal”, agregaron.

Cientos de venezolanos participaron este jueves en simulacros previos a los ejercicios cívico militares que se realizarán este fin de semana, ordenados por el presidente Nicolás Maduro para hacer frente a la “amenaza imperial” hecha por su par de EE.UU., Donald Trump, que dijo no descartar la opción militar para el país.

TEXTO COMPLETO DEL COMUNICADO:

United States Embassy Caracas, Venezuela

Security Message for U.S. Citizens: Nationwide Military Exercises Scheduled for August 26-27 (August 24, 2017)

The U.S. Embassy in Caracas advises U.S. citizens to be aware that exercises by the Venezuelan military are scheduled throughout the country the weekend of August 26-27 in apparent reaction to recent U.S. Government comments on Venezuela. These exercises will include the registration of civilian participants as well as arms training. U.S. citizens should be aware that these exercises may include civilians displaying firearms (and/or replicas). Specific exercises have been announced for the eastern states of Anzoátegui, Monagas, and Sucre.

For safety reasons, the U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens avoid areas where these exercises are occurring. The Embassy recommends monitoring traffic reports and local news for information on the exercises and taking preventive measures to avoid them.

Review your personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news and media stations for situational updates. U.S. citizens in all parts of Venezuela are urged to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.

Updated security warning for US Citizens: Nationwide Military Exercises Scheduled for August 26-27. More info: https://t.co/7lfh2ZKDUs — US Embassy, VE (@usembassyve) August 24, 2017

DC | 800Noticias