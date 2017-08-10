¡Asombroso! Conoce a dos hermanas que son idénticas a kim y Kylie Kardashian (Fotos)

A través de las redes sociales las hermanas Sonia y Fyza Ali, han dejado ver su gran parecido a las famosas y polémicas Kim Kardashian y Kylie Jenner,respectivamente.
Estas chicas las imitan con su maquillaje, la ropa e incluso algunas cirugías estéticas para aumentar el parecido.
