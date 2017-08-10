Espectáculos

¡Asombroso! Conoce a dos hermanas que son idénticas a kim y Kylie Kardashian (Fotos)

10 Agosto, 2017 · Por Solemir Navarro
Imprimir · Enviar por Email

A través de las redes sociales las hermanas Sonia y Fyza Ali, han dejado ver su gran parecido a las famosas y polémicas  Kim Kardashian y Kylie Jenner,respectivamente.

Estas chicas las imitan con su maquillaje, la ropa e incluso algunas cirugías estéticas para aumentar el parecido.

💕Looking forward to working with you @novemberus ♐️😍♑️ #soniaxfyza

A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on

Thank you @novemberus for helping us launch our YouTube channel. Show her some love guys. 📸: @novemberus

A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on

DC/EN

 

Loading...

Lea también

TU OPINIÓN VALE...

Haga clic aqui