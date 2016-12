Esto opinan las celebridades tras posible salida de Telemundo de la programación de importante proveedor de cable

Good Morning #BellaArmy we need your help today!!!! Spectrum may take down @TotalDivas and @TotalBellas off air. Show them that you don't want our shows and E! gone. Call 844-55-DELIVER and go to DeliverMyShows.com #DeliverMyShows ✨help stop the drop today.

A photo posted by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:36am PST